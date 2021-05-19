Baltimore Orioles star Chris Davis out for season after hip surgery

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis is out for the season after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left hip Wednesday.

Orioles general manager Mike Elias said Davis had the labrum operation in the Dallas area.

Davis, 35, has not played a game this season. He began the 2021 campaign on the 60-day injured list after hurting his back in the first spring training game he played after two at-bats. Davis hit just .115 with no home runs in 16 games in 2020 as he fought through a knee injury most of the season.

Davis is expected to be ready for spring training after a four- to five-month recovery period, Elias said. The 2022 season will be the last of the seven-year, $161 million contract Davis signed ahead of the 2016 season.

Davis is a career .233/.315/.459 hitter with 295 home runs over 13 seasons with the Texas Rangers (2008-11) and Orioles.

–Field Level Media

