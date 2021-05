DENVER - Today, Governor Jared Polis provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic and vaccination efforts in Colorado. “It’s easier than ever before to get the life-saving vaccine, Colorado. You can stop by your closest drive-thru or walk-up clinic, pharmacy or at the community center down the road. It’s easy, it’s free, and most importantly, this vaccine is highly effective at protecting your health and the health of the people you love most,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We all have an important role to play in revving up Colorado’s economy and getting back to normal. To make that possible, it’s important that Coloradans take the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get this vaccine. It’s free and convenient.”