St. Louis Cardinals’ Busch Stadium to allow full capacity starting June 14

Busch Stadium will expand to full capacity on June 14 for the remainder of the season when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Miami Marlins to open a three-game series.

“We are thrilled to soon be fully opening Busch Stadium to our great fans,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a news release. “We have missed the energy and excitement of a full Busch Stadium.”

The downtown St. Louis ballpark seats 46,000.

Individual game tickets will go on sale on Thursday, and the Cardinals are offering $6 tickets for many games to bring people back to the ballpark.

MLB power rankings: Houston Astros soar, NL teams sinking

Fans who have been fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are not required to wear masks. Those who haven’t been fully vaccinated “are strongly encouraged” to wear a face covering at the stadium unless they are eating or drinking.

Only mobile tickets will be issued, and all concession and retail transactions will be cashless. Bags will not be allowed except for medical bags, diaper bags with a child present or small purses not more than 6 inches by 8 inches.

–Field Level Media

