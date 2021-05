Thousands of Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled over fears of their roof covers possibly detaching while driving, the U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday. The recall covers 661,000 SUVs – 620,0483 of which were sold in the U.S. – with model years 2016 through 2019. The SUVs have silver, black and absolute black roof rail covers. Customers will be notified if their vehicle is under the recall the week of June 28.