In the UK and around the world, having an estate property is a matter of financial and social stability. On the other hand, it also means a lot of investment, care, and worry as this source of income is being used and torn. If by any chance, you wanted to find out the value of your residential property for several reasons, you might’ve came across the complex wall of online tools and calculators, law requirements, appraisals, and the complete dreadfulness called the comparable real estate market.