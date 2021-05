Lil West has returned with his brand new EP Final Home, a six-song endeavor released via Republic Records. At an easily digestible runtime of thirteen minutes, the project should serve as an excellent introduction for those looking to familiarize themselves with the genre-bending young rapper. And for those who have been riding with West since the onset, Final Home feels like the culmination of a long-running creative journey, one that spells promising things to come in the future.