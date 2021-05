It’s no secret that the past year has had an impact on our mental health. Being separated from loved ones, celebrating milestones virtually, juggling homeschooling with working from home and the risk of being furloughed have all been contributing factors. And lockdown easing may also be daunting, potentially causing a psychological condition known as re-entry anxiety. Marc Hekster, consultant psychologist at The Summit Clinic in north London, previously told The Independent that it’s “the fear of the unknown and the loss of this period of safety created by the enforced lockdown into our homes”.“Lockdown has created an artificial sense of...