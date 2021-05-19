One Person Severely Injured in Cerro Gordo County Wreck

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Engineering Department is on the cusp of moving into its new home. County Engineer Brandon Billings says work is just about completed with the new facility on property near the county’s law enforcement center. “Next week hopefully our fuel tanks will arrive and we’ll be able to get the electrical and stuff, everything out there for that so it’s ready for Clear Lake to move over as soon as we get our final portion of occupancy granted. We have to pass one more thing with the fire marshal. We were granted temporary occupancy of the office and we plan to move in there on Wednesday and Thursday of next week. We’ll actually have our first pre-construction meeting the following Monday after that for the B-60 paving project. We’ll be ready to go as soon as we get in there.”