Billy Porter Opens Up About His HIV-Positive Diagnosis for the First Time
Billy Porter has been living with HIV for 14 years. For the first time since his diagnosis in 2007, the Pose star spoke publicly about his experience with the illness, and what it means for him to play an HIV-positive character on mainstream television. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, he said, "Well, I'm living so that I can tell the story. There's a whole generation that was here, and I stand on their shoulders."www.harpersbazaar.com