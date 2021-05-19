newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Recall alert: Kia recalling more than 440K vehicles for 2nd time amid engine fire risk

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U2n8X_0a4rdKlS00

Kia has issued a second recall for roughly 440,000 cars and SUVs, amid engine fire risks strong enough for the South Korean automaker to tell customers to park the vehicles outdoors and away from structures.

The recall covers certain Optima sedans from 2013 through 2015 and Sorento SUVs from 2014 and 2015.

The same vehicles were recalled last year because brake fluid could leak into a control computer. Specifically, moisture can infiltrate the anti-lock brake control computer, creating an electrical short and potentially spark a fire.

Owners, who should receive notification letters beginning July 2, should be able to take the affected vehicles to dealers who will install a new fuse, inspect the computers and replace them if necessary, according to The Associated Press.

Documents posted Tuesday by U.S. safety regulators say the new fuse has a lower amperage rating, mitigating fire risks.

Kia stated in the documents that it received customer complaints detailing six fires in Optimas and two in Sorentos involving “isolated melting.” There were no reports of injuries or crashes, the company stated.

-- The Associated Press contributed to this report.

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
46K+
Followers
44K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Kia Optima#Kia Sorento#Kia Cars#New Cars#South Korean#The Associated Press#Optimas#Recall#Engine Fire#Sorento Suvs#U S Safety Regulators#Brake Fluid#Dealers#Mitigating Fire Risks#Customer Complaints#Customers#Notification Letters#Sorentos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
Related
CarsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Ford Recalls 661,000 Explorer SUVs

Thousands of Ford Explorer SUVs are being recalled over fears of their roof covers possibly detaching while driving, the U.S. automaker said in documents posted Sunday. The recall covers 661,000 SUVs – 620,0483 of which were sold in the U.S. – with model years 2016 through 2019. The SUVs have silver, black and absolute black roof rail covers. Customers will be notified if their vehicle is under the recall the week of June 28.
CarsPosted by
Kickin Country 100.5

Hyundai Recalls Nearly 400K Vehicles For Fire Risk

Another week, another automotive recall. This time it's Hyundai who is recalling over 390,000 vehicles in two separate recalls. The first and largest recall includes certain model year 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport Crossover SUVs produced between June 17, 2013, and May 13, 2015. According to the National Highway Traffic...
Electronicswhdh.com

Kidde recalls more than 200,000 smoke alarms over failure to warn of fire

(CNN) — Kidde is voluntarily recalling about 226,000 smoke alarms and combination smoke and carbon monoxide alarms over concerns that they can fail to alert users to a fire. The company and the US Consumer Product Safety Commission identified seven affected models on Thursday, advising that customers with those units contact Kidde for a free replacement alarm.
Carsabrahamwatkins.com

147,000 Kia Recalled Over Fire Risk

The automobile manufacturer Kia is currently recalling 147,249 Soul and Seltos vehicles, due to potential fire hazards and vehicle stalling. The vehicles equipped with the 2.0 liter, in line 4 cylinder are the models currently affected by the recall. It has been reported that during the manufacturing process, a supplier provided improperly treated parts.
AmazonGizmodo

Popular Smoke Alarms Recalled Over Failure to Alert During Fire

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled several models of Kidde-brand TruSense smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors sold in 2019 and 2020 according to a press release from the government agency. The alarms may fail to alert people in the event of a fire, which is kind of the whole point of the device.
Carsmontgomerycountypolicereporter.com

VEHICLE RECALLS ANNOUNCED

Manufacturer : Pioneer Coach Interiors Inc. Subject : Electronic Control Center Circuit Board May Short. Manufacturer : Proterra, Inc. Subject : Software May Allow Rear Door To Open Unexpectely. Make Model Model Years. PROTERRA CATALYST 2019-2020. NHTSA Recall ID Number : 21V269. Manufacturer : Manac, Inc. Subject : Steering Arm...
Carschicagocrusader.com

Total Recall: Thousands Of Kia Cars Recalled Over Fire Fears

NORTH RYDE, Australia — More than 57,000 Kia owners in Australia have been warned not to park their cars in an enclosed area such as a garage amid fears they could catch fire even when switched off. Product Safety Australia has issued a recall for two Kia models over problems...
Carskbb.com

Recall Alert: 2021 Jeep Cherokee

Jeep is recalling about 19,000 2021 Cherokee SUVs to replace hoses in the vehicles’ transmissions. “The transmission oil cooler hose may have been incorrectly cured, allowing transmission fluid to leak,” the manufacturer explains. Jeep is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem. But, it cautions, “Transmission...
CarsNews 12

KIYC: Hyundai recall resource links

Note: Recalls are by VIN. Not all cars in all model years are recalled. For additional information, check the NHTSA Recall Database. Note: Settlement only applies to some car owners, who have Theta 2.0-liter and 2.4- liter gasoline direct injection engines (aka “GDI Engines”). Approximately 700,000 of the nearly 7 million recalled vehicles are covered by this settlement.