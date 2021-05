NEW ORLEANS (WVUE)- LSU QB TJ Finley entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal after only one season in Baton Rouge. Finley talked about his decision on Thursday morning. “I’ve been battling with this decision for a while now. A well though out process by myself and my family. At the end of the day, I wanted to do what’s best for me personally, and do what’s best for my family as well. I believe me playing this year would be best for me. Going into a system that I would develop within the next two years to be draft eligible, and possibly go to the draft my third year. I just felt like it was time. I loved LSU, and I actually cried making this decision plenty of times. But it’s worth it. I feel like the benefits of this decision will outweigh the negatives,” said TJ finley.