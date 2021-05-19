SRS’ National Net Lease Group Brokers $7.35 Million Acquisition of The Shops at Gregorie Ferry Landing in Mount Pleasant, SC
SRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has completed the $7.35 million acquisition of The Shops at Gregorie Landing located at 2966 Hwy 17 N in Mount Pleasant, SC. Located approximately 11 miles from the Charleston metro area, the newly constructed three-tenant retail property is fully occupied by Panera Bread (with a drive-thru), TD Bank, and Heartland Dental who have all signed long-term, triple net leases.crbjbizwire.com