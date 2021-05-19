newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SRS’ National Net Lease Group Brokers $7.35 Million Acquisition of The Shops at Gregorie Ferry Landing in Mount Pleasant, SC

crbjbizwire.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSRS Real Estate Partners’ National Net Lease Group has completed the $7.35 million acquisition of The Shops at Gregorie Landing located at 2966 Hwy 17 N in Mount Pleasant, SC. Located approximately 11 miles from the Charleston metro area, the newly constructed three-tenant retail property is fully occupied by Panera Bread (with a drive-thru), TD Bank, and Heartland Dental who have all signed long-term, triple net leases.

crbjbizwire.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mount Pleasant, SC
Real Estate
Mount Pleasant, SC
Business
City
Mount Pleasant, SC
Charleston, SC
Real Estate
Charleston, SC
Business
City
Charleston, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srs#Panera Bread#Real Estate Brokers#Central Bank#Cvs Pharmacy#National Bank#Gregorie Ferry Landing#Td Bank#Heartland Dental#Oswald Cooke Associates#Walmart Cvs Pharmacy#Lowe S Home Improvement#Taco Bell#Sonic#Loi#Long Term Leases#Sale#National Strong Tenants#Escrow#Underwriting
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Walmart
Related
BusinessThe Post and Courier

SC apartment giant buys out firm with industrial real estate know-how

A Charleston company that built a global real estate empire on apartments is increasing its exposure to industrial properties. Greystar Real Estate Partners announced May 17 that it has acquired the 55 percent stake in a Texas firm that it didn't already own. Financial details of the acquisition of Thackeray...
Governmenttribuneledgernews.com

Economic development roundup: Siemens' $36M expansion in South Carolina complete

(The Center Square) – Global technology company Siemens' $36 million investment in Roebuck to expand operations has been completed. The investment created 180 jobs in Spartanburg County. Siemens has been operating in Roebuck for more than 50 years. The company specializes in industrial modernization, infrastructure and mobility. “Siemens’ critical infrastructure...
Businesswtoc.com

Analysts: Post-surge SC gas prices will decrease with Colonial Pipeline open

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Analysts say that although South Carolina gas prices will decrease with the reopening of the Colonial Pipeline, prices will likely increase again closer to Memorial Day. According to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina, the state’s gas prices have risen 14.1 cents per...
Governmentlive5news.com

City officials close comment period for Ashley River Crossing project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - After extending the public comment period, Charleston City Officials say the time for residents’ input on the Ashley River Crossing project is coming to an end. Originally, the city gave a deadline of submitting feedback until May 3, however that has been extended to Monday. Officials...
LifestyleThe Post and Courier

Charleston airport traffic climbs to 70% of pre-pandemic volume in April

NORTH CHARLESTON — Nearly 286,000 more passengers traveled through Charleston International in April than the same month last year, and traffic is expected to swell considerably in June. The airport handled almost 301,000 travelers last month compared to a paltry 15,000 a year earlier, when stay-at-home orders and fears of...
GovernmentThe Post and Courier

Filing Notices - (Dewberry 334 Meeting Street DE, LLC

Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that (Dewberry 334 Meeting Street DE, LLC d/b/a The Dewberry Charleston intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and on premises consumption of beer, wine, and liquor at 334 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC 29403. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than June 1, 2021. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 1939800.
GovernmentThe Post and Courier

Charleston County breaks ground on long-awaited North Charleston library

NORTH CHARLESTON — A long-anticipated library is finally underway on the city's southern end. Charleston County officials broke ground May 17 on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library that will replace the recently closed Cooper River Memorial Library at 3503 Rivers Ave. Mayor Keith Summey said at the ceremony he...
GovernmentCharleston Regional Business Journal

Kiawah River community posts record-breaking Q1

A waterfront community on Johns Island has already surpassed overall sales for 2020 with a record-breaking 49 homes and home sites sold since January. Kiawah River, developed on 2,000 acres along Betsy Kerrison Parkway, was home to 57 families and completed 30 homes by the end of 2020, the company reported.
Businessabcnews4.com

SC, national gas prices spike over past week amid pipeline problem

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The previously shut down Colonial Pipeline contributed to gas prices jumping in South Carolina and across the nation over the past week, according to GasBuddy. According to the company on Monday, gas prices around the Palmetto State soared 14.1¢, settling at an average of $2.85 per...
LifestyleThe Post and Courier

With no-shows on the rise, downtown Charleston restaurants start charging reservation fees

The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. The following three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy.For previous installments of the series, as well as more information about the featured restaurants and their chosen strategies for success, click here.
GovernmentThe Post and Courier

SC Ports had another record-breaking month

South Carolina Ports had a record April for cargo handled at the Port of Charleston, following an all-time cargo record achieved in March. SC Ports reported its strongest April ever for containers, moving 225,137 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) across Wando Welch Terminal, North Charleston Terminal and Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal. This is a 27.8% increase from a year ago, a great sign of continued recovery.
Healthlive5news.com

Roper St. Francis to close vaccination drive-thru clinic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Roper St. Francis Healthcare says they will continue to offer first dose appointments at the North Charleston Coliseum Vaccination Drive-Thru until June 5. The healthcare provider says anyone receiving a first dose from Monday through June 4 at the Vaccination Drive-Thru will be scheduled for their...
Lifestylecharlestoncurrents.com

NEW for 5/17: Tax day; Red snowflakes; More

GET OUT AND SMELL SPRING. Magnolias and all sorts of flowers are blooming. May brings comfortable temperature as we brace for what’s to come — the sweltering humidity that starts with gusto next month. See something you think our readers would enjoy? Snap a shot and send it along to editor@charlestoncurrents.com.