JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — People in Jacksonville now have a new and improved way to connect with public safety services. Jacksonville Public Safety has moved to a digital text to 911 system that will now allow you to text them in case of an emergency. Text to 9-1-1 has been available for a couple of years, but now with the new system, there are some major improvements, like the ability to send a photo. Just like calling 9-1-1 cell phone users can now send a text in the case of an emergency. Jacksonville Police Chief, Mike Yaniero said it works as fast and effective as a call.