SBI requested to investigate death of county jail inmate

By Lance Martin
rrspin.com
 10 hours ago

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to investigate the death of a 71-year-old inmate at the detention center. Sheriff Wes Tripp said foul play is not suspected. In a statement the sheriff said around 12:30 p.m. today Ronald Anthony McDonald of the...

rrspin.com
