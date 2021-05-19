This Summer, Get Your Kicks Discovering Soccer’s Growing Popularity in Texas

Before you even enter the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, the first thing you see is a large aluminum statue of a soccer player in the middle of a bicycle kick. It’s the kick made famous by Pelé, arguably the best player ever. During the 1970s, the Brazilian soccer star played in front of record-breaking crowds in the North American Soccer League, helping increase the sport’s popularity in the United States. Today, his white-and-green New York Cosmos jersey is among the hall of fame’s collection of 400 artifacts.