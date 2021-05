Artist Uprising™, which has been at the cutting edge of uniting art, brands, and consumers since 2015, has recently partnered with Landmark Center to bring the latest digital revolution of NFTs to life in Dallas. Together they are hosting the first physical NFT Art Gallery in the Metroplex at their historic downtown building in the West End. Artist Uprising™ will be premiering several individual art pieces by breakout NFT artists who are collectively grossing over $1MM in online digital art sales in the last month alone (artists will be publicly named in the coming days).