A sweet homemade strawberry jam with a tropical twist by adding fresh kiwi. Five ingredients and it’s super easy to make!. We always have some sort of freezer jam on hand because my family loves it on toast, waffles, pancakes, and crepes. We just finished our last jar of jam this week so I decided to make a new batch. Since I recently bought a bunch of strawberries and a bag of kiwi fruit at the grocery store, I decided to make a batch of freezer jam using some of them. The jam is super easy to make but you have to make sure you use the exact amounts of the fruit, sugar, and pectin in order for the jam to set. Strawberry and kiwi make a terrific flavored jam and I especially loved the crunch from the kiwi seeds. This strawberry kiwi freezer jam was a big hit with the whole family.