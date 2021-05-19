Rory MacDonald vs. Gleison Tibau headlines PFL 5 main card with welterweights and light heavyweights

On the heels of PFL 1, the 2021 season of the Professional Fighters League continues tonight with PFL 2 featuring some of the top welterweight and light heavyweight mixed martial artists in the world. PFL 2 will emanate from the PFL Regular Season Bubble at the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Headlining tonight’s nine-fight card will be former UFC title contender and Bellator champion Rory “The Red King” MacDonald, who is making his PFL debut against former UFC and Bellator veteran Curtis Millender. MacDonald (21-6) has shared the cage with some of the best fighters in the world including BJ Penn, Robbie Lawler, Nate Diaz, Gegard Mousasi and Douglas Lima. He is a former UFC title contender and a one-time Bellator Welterweight Champion. Millender (18-6) meanwhile, steps in on short notice for 2019 PFL Welterweight Tournament finalist David Michaud. He has faced top-tier competition in the past including Kevin Holland, Thiago Alves, and Belal Muhammad.