Local Parishes To Get New Pastors While Rosemont Drops To ‘Mission’
July 1 will mark some major personnel changes for local Catholic parishes. For several years, Cardinal Blase Cupich has been assessing the assets of the Archdiocese of Chicago — its personnel, its churches and schools, and how they can be fit together differently. The process, called “Renew My Church,” is finishing some recombining of parishes on the Northwest Side of Chicago, and since January, a group of O’Hare area parishes have been considering options offered to their futures.www.journal-topics.com