newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

In severe ankle arthritis, total ankle replacement yields better function than ankle arthrodesis

By Wolters Kluwer Health
MedicalXpress
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients with severe arthritis of the ankle, total ankle arthroplasty (TAA) provides better long-term function than ankle arthrodesis (AA), reports a study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. "Both established treatments for end-stage ankle arthritis are effective at pain relief and improved patient-reported outcomes," according to the...

medicalxpress.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosthesis#Prospective Cohort Study#Ankle Replacement#Knee Pain#Knee Surgery#Arthritis Treatment#Severe Joint Pain#Bone Loss#Md#Taa#Severe Ankle Arthritis#Ankle Arthrodesis#End Stage Ankle Arthritis#Severe Arthritis#Ankle Arthroplasty#Cartilage#Average Pain Score#Pain Scores#Standard Treatment#Pain Relief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Deltoid Ligament Injuries Associated With Ankle Fractures

Jesse F. Doty, MD; Burton D. Dunlap, MD; Vinod K. Panchbhavi, MD, FACS; Michael J. Gardner, MD. Ankle fractures are an extremely common orthopaedic injury treated by surgeons on a routine basis. The deltoid ligament is torn in a large number of these fractures and is commonly seen with associated radiographic changes of medial clear space widening. The clinical relevance of addressing the injured deltoid ligament with acute surgical repair has been debated for decades. The early literature documenting repair or reconstruction of the deltoid ligament dates back to the 1950s. Most commonly, orthopaedic surgeons restore the lateral column directly with fibula fracture fixation. The injury may then be further evaluated intraoperatively by stress testing to ensure syndesmosis integrity and mortise stability with indirect medial column reduction, which allows for secondary healing of the medial deltoid ligamentous complex. This popular treatment paradigm is based primarily on literature from the 1980s and has not been thoroughly evaluated with modern surgical implants, techniques, and research methods. A review and background of the supportive literature for and against deltoid ligament repair in the setting of acute ankle fractures is presented. Undeniably, the deltoid ligament complex has been proven to confer some element of stability to maintaining a congruent ankle mortise. The commonly cited data in favor of not repairing the deltoid ligament warrants careful consideration to allow accuracy in obtaining the best patient outcomes with the most predictable surgical methods available.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Interim study suggests oral TXA is equally effective in preventing blood loss in joint replacement

Interim results of a study conducted by researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) suggest that oral tranexamic acid (TXA) is non-inferior to intravenous (IV) TXA in preventing blood loss in total knee and total hip replacement surgery. These findings were presented at the 2021 Spring American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine (ASRA) Annual Meeting.1.
Diseases & TreatmentsGreatist

Is It Psoriatic Arthritis? Recognizing Early Signs

First you had to deal with red, flaky scales on your skin… now sore, swollen joints?. Unfortunately, sometimes yes. If you’re one of the 7.4 million Americans who live with the inflammatory autoimmune disease psoriasis, then you’re at risk of developing psoriatic arthritis. Up to 30 percent of people with...
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Rivaroxaban reduces first and total ischemic events in patients with peripheral artery disease

Rivaroxaban, in addition to low-dose aspirin, significantly reduced the occurrence of total severe events of the heart, limb or brain and issues related to other vascular complications in patients with symptomatic peripheral artery disease (PAD) who underwent lower extremity revascularization, a procedure to open blocked arteries in the leg. The findings, presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session, expand on earlier data and underscore the broad absolute benefits of this strategy in this high-risk patient population, researchers said.
Diseases & Treatmentsdrugstorenews.com

Dr. Scholl’s Arthritis Pain Reliever offers Rx-strength diclofenac

The product is designed to offer a fast-absorbing, nongreasy medicated gel that delivers targeted arthritis pain relief for the foot, ankle and knee. Dr. Scholl’s is getting in on one of the hottest ingredients in pain relief. The brand’s new Arthritis Pain Reliever is designed to help meet the pain-relief needs of those with arthritis, using prescription-strength diclofenac gel.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedscape News

Which Comes First in Osteoarthritis: The Damage or the Pain?

Is innervation of cartilage the driving force behind development of osteoarthritis and subsequent pain, or is the degeneration of joints in osteoarthritis affecting nerves and creating pain?. This was the question underpinning a fascinating debate at the OARSI 2021 World Congress, featuring two giants of the OA research community: Anne-Marie...
SciencePosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Arthritis, According to Science

Everyone experiences discomfort or pain in their hands on occasion. For some, however, the pain is due to an underlying health condition. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention there are 54.4 million adults in the United States who suffer from arthritis, and an additional 300,000 children suffer from some type of arthritis. What exactly is arthritis, who is most likely to get it, and what is the #1 cause? Here is everything you need to know about the inflammatory condition. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Symptoms You Have That Might Actually Be Damage from COVID.
HealthNew York Post

Innovative Procedure Helps People With Repetitive Ankle Sprains

Ankle sprains are one of the most common injuries, especially among people living active lifestyles. Too often, we dismiss the pain of a simple ankle twist or roll, take a few days off and return to our activities. Yet the majority of people who sprain their ankle once will suffer another sprain. Why? Because with each injury, the band of ligaments that stabilizes the outside of the ankle is stretched or even torn. For some, the cycle of continuing sprains is never-ending: Their ankles become weaker and more unstable and they develop a condition known as chronic ankle instability.
Diseases & Treatmentsthedoctorstv.com

How to Spot and Prevent a Blood Clot

You may be thinking more about blood clots following recent headlines, and The Doctors want you to be informed about blood clots and how to possibly prevent them. There are two main types of blood clots explains The American Blood Clot Association. Thrombus: Which "has the potential to block an...
Diseases & Treatmentsmarthastewart.com

Women Who Have Thin, Brittle Bones Have a Higher Risk for Developing Heart Disease

Women who have thin, brittle bones are more likely to develop heart disease later in life, according to a new study from researchers at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital. A team of rheumatologists examined data from women ages 50 through 80 between the years of 2005 and 2014. They found that women who develop osteoporosis, which is the term used to describe a brittle bone disease, after menopause may be at a heightened risk for developing heart disease due to clogged arteries.
Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Vitamin D deficiency may lead to more pain following total knee replacement

Older women with low levels of vitamin D may experience more pain after total knee replacement than those with adequate levels of the nutrient, a new study suggests. According to the study, published in Menopause​, the journal of The North American Menopause Society (NAMS)​, vitamin D plays a role in the degree of postoperative pain postmenopausal women experience after undergoing total knee replacement.
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

ACC: Occlusion of Left Atrial Appendage Prevents Stroke in A-Fib

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with atrial fibrillation undergoing cardiac surgery for other reasons, occlusion of the left atrial appendage during surgery is associated with a reduction in stroke or systemic embolism, according to a study published online May 15 in the New England Journal of Medicine to coincide with the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology, held virtually from May 15 to 17.
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Sacubitril/valsartan not superior to valsartan for advanced heart failure

Patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) did not have better health outcomes if they took sacubitril/valsartan combination therapy compared with valsartan alone, according to new data presented at the American College of Cardiology's 70th Annual Scientific Session. Heart failure, a leading cause of hospitalization among adults over...
Workoutstrailrunnermag.com

Stronger Ankles For Better Trail Running

Compared to the strong quads and knobby calves running develops, your ankles seem almost dainty. But the powerful ankle-foot complex is made up of 26 bones, 33 joints, and 100 muscles, tendons, and ligaments—all of which make your ankles a crucial part of your gait, both running and walking. Here’s how to make sure your ankles are working at their strongest.
HealthPosted by
TheStreet

Paragon 28® Inc., Conducts The First Total Ankle Joint Replacement Surgery Utilizing Laser Alignment Technology

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paragon 28, Inc. continues to revolutionize the Orthopedic Total Ankle Joint Replacement (TAR) market by successfully introducing the FasTrac ™ Distal Tibia Alignment System, featuring proprietary laser technology developed to provide a precise visual reference point during component alignment, a critical step in establishing optimal implant placement during TAR procedures.
Diseases & Treatmentsverywellhealth.com

Causes of Nerve Pain in Hands and Treatment

The nerves in your hands play many important roles. In addition to regulating muscle motion, they’re part of the network that relays pain, pressure, temperature, and tactile sensations back to the brain. When these become injured—which can happen due to overuse, pressure, injury, or as the result of autoimmune disorders,...
CancerMedicineNet.com

What Does Bone Cancer in the Leg Feel Like?

Bone cancer is also referred to as the sarcoma of bone. If it is in the leg, it may feel painful in the area where the tumor is located. The patient may feel aching, throbbing or stabbing pain. It may initially come and go. As the tumor grows, the pain may worsen during rest, at night or due to activities (for example, jogging can bring on the pain). It may persist and not go away. Other signs and symptoms of bone cancer include.