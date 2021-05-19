Steph’s Stuff: The Fly Sheet

When it comes to a classic cake you can't go wrong with Grandma's Texas Sheet Cake. A classic chocolate cake recipe with a poured frosting that has been loved for generations!. Classic cakes just can't be beat. They are classics for a reason. Cake recipes that are passed down from generation to generation have love written into them. You know that recipe has been tried and tested for decades. This recipe for Texas Sheet Cake is exactly that! This is so moist and full of chocolate and it has the most delicious poured chocolate frosting and chopped walnuts. If you are looking for that perfect cake to serve to your guests, you have to make Grandma's Texas Sheet Cake recipe! Make Grandma proud!