For athletes from any sport, the stress put on their bodies is heavier than the average person. Training sessions, competitions and the recovery process in between can all take a toll on athletes, both mentally and physically. Overtime many athletes are able to adapt to the stresses of training, increasing their performance along the way. But prolonged stress can also lead to pain and injury. Current standards for the treatment of pain, as well as the potential anxiety that comes with it, are effective but far from natural and can come with adverse side effects. In the search for safer pain relief and improved athletic recovery options, more and more athletes and sports enthusiast are turning to CBD. Should you too?