newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon Government

Two Oregonians charged with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., were released from pretrial custody Wednesday by separate judges.

opb.org
 3 hours ago

Jonathanpeter Klein, 21, a self-proclaimed member of the Proud Boys, is set to be released Thursday. And Richard Harris, 40, was also released on bond to his father’s house in the Portland area. Klein and his brother Matthew Leland Klein, 24, were indicted on six charges, ranging from conspiracy to...

www.opb.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
City
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Richard Harris
Person
Matthew Klein
Person
Gerald Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#D C#U S District Court#Pretrial Detention#County Court#Federal District Court#State Court#Oregonians#The Proud Boys#Opb#House#The New Yorker#Gps#Getty Images#Maga#D C Court Documents#Oregon Capitol#Federal Prosecutors#Court Documents State#Misdemeanor Charges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Oregon Governmentoregonherald.com

Second Amendment sanctuaries facing 1st court test in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The first court test of whether local governments can ban police from enforcing certain gun laws is playing out in a rural Oregon county, one of a wave of U.S. counties declaring itself a Second Amendment sanctuary. The measure that voters in the logging area of...
Oregon GovernmentKTVZ

Oregon Daybook

Associated Press Oregon Daybook for Monday, May. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover. Please keep the AP in mind when news develops. The Portland bureau is reachable at 503-228-2169. Send daybook...
Oregon GovernmentRegister-Guard

Week in review: New COVID-19 cases down 15.5% in Oregon

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this weekly update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon GovernmentRegister-Guard

Coronavirus updates Monday: Weekly Oregon cases down 15.5%

To provide our community with important public safety information, The Register-Guard is making this daily update related to the coronavirus free to read. To support local journalism like this, please consider becoming a subscriber. Oregon reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 4,279 new cases. That's...
Oregon GovernmentPamplin Media Group

FBI, PPB: Portland shootings are 'beyond a public safety crisis'

Law enforcement officals say they are trying to prevent 'imminent' gun violence. With news of an "imminent" threat of gun violence in Portland, Police Chief Chuck Lovell and an FBI official spoke about violence reduction efforts during a media briefing on Saturday, May 15. The Portland City Council announced Friday...
Oregon Governmentoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Washington GovernmentPosted by
Lake Oswego Review

Oregon to set 'murder hornet' traps on Washington border

Emma Eakins' work with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to trap the Asian giant hornet recently won an award.Emma Eakins loves insects. But there's one insect Eakins hopes to never see in Oregon — the Asian giant hornet, dubbed the "murder hornet" by researchers for its aggressive behavior and powerful sting. Eakins is a Glencoe High School senior who recently started a project in partnership with the Oregon Department of Agriculture to help people build Asian giant hornet lures and traps. "Asian giant hornets are not currently in Oregon," Eakins said, adding that if the invasive species does make...
Oregon Crime & Safety987thebull.com

FBI Portland Police Double Up On Gun Violence

PORTLAND, Ore– Three murders in a week caught everyone’s attention. The FBI and Portland Police teamed up over the weekend to attempt to break up a vicious cycle of violence. Still there were two shootings Sunday. A woman was found dead and a man was seriously injured. So far this month five people have been killed.
oregonherald.com

Man Shot And Seriously Wouded in Old Town

PORTLAND, Oregon - On Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 7:21 a.m., officers from the Central Precinct were dispatched to a shooting call in the area of Northwest 6th Avenue and Northwest Flanders Street. Officers located an adult male victim with serious gunshot injuries. The victim was transported to an hospital by ambulance. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening.
Oregon GovernmentInhabitat.com

Reducing and reusing via green burials in a Portland cemetery

New Jersey-based real estate developer Ed Bixby never expected to get into the cemetery business. But when he and his mother were visiting his infant brother’s grave at Steelmantown Cemetery in Upper Township, New Jersey, they were horrified by the state of the grounds. Bixby told the owner he wanted the cemetery cleaned up, or he would buy it. The owner sold him Steelmantown for a dollar in 2007. Fourteen years later, Bixby is a cemeterian who owns four historic cemeteries and is president of the Green Burial Council.
Oregon Governmentoregonherald.com

Gun Violence Prevention Effort Brings Together Coalition

PORTLAND, Oregon - A coalition of law enforcement and non-law enforcement partners are collaborating in an effort to quell the gun violence public health crisis in Portland. The Portland Police Bureau is collaborating with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Portland office, the Portland Office of Violence Prevention (OVP), and the Multnomah County District Attorney's office for a special effort this weekend.