Crews continue to refurbish Ramps Covered Bridge in Newburg to ensure the historic structure continues to weather the elements, and traffic for the next century. The picturesque landmark is the only remaining covered bridge in Cumberland County that still stands on its original foundation. The county maintains the bridge, and is responsible for the current renovation project. Most recent work on the bridge included replacing a part of one of the arches that helps to support the bridge, and was done with a massive piece of lumber from Oregon. The project is expected to continue through summer, with a goal of possibly reopening the bridge by September, if all goes according to plan, according to Hopewell Township supervisors.