A New Era of U.S.-China Competition Begins

Wall Street Journal correspondent to talk Superpower Showdown. The International Affairs Forum will welcome Lingling Wei, senior China correspondent for The Wall Street Journal, Thursday, May 20. The 5pm Zoom presentation will focus on the relationship between China and the U.S. and such issues as human rights, trade, intellectual disputes and more. Born and raised in China, Lingling is co-author with fellow WSJ reporter Bob Davis of "Superpower Showdown: How the Battle Between Trump and Xi Threatens a New Cold War." Before relocating to Beijing in 2011, she was a New York-based real estate reporter for the Journal. She also covered a variety of beats from bankruptcy and accounting to Wall Street brokerages. She will lead a discussion of the current state of affairs and the future of two countries at loggerheads on numerous issues, and the ways in which this administration and its predecessor have sought to both confront and work with China. For tickets and more information, go to www.tciaf.com.