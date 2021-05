Jackson County schools will this fall see a return to what Interim Superintendent Tony Tipton described as “normalcy” at the April 27 Board of Education meeting. “We feel very certain that when we start school next year, it will be back to five days a week,” Tipton said. “Our staff needs to be here on the job and our kids need to be in the building. Our (COVID-19) numbers have not spiked since we have brought our students back into the building.”