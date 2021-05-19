Study shows sharp decrease in Texas childhood vaccination rates during pandemic
Despite expert recommendations that children continue to get regularly scheduled vaccines during the pandemic, vaccination rates have decreased in several states. A new study by researchers from the Texas A&M University School of Public Health and several other research institutions looked at childhood immunization rates in Texas to see what effect the COVID-19 pandemic may have had on childhood immunizations in 2020. In the study, led by public health doctoral student Tasmiah Nuzhath and published in the journal Vaccine, the researchers used data from a statewide immunization registry to determine how immunization rates changed over a 10-year period for children at four age milestones: One month, five months, 16 months and 24 months. The researchers also analyzed county-level data from 2019 and 2020 to compare rural and urban locations.medicalxpress.com