The Junction City Athletic Training Center is hosting their fourth annual Filthy Monkey Obstacle Course Race at their facility on Saturday May 29th. The event, which will also include a 1K Pot Belly Fun Run and a 2K Kids Division, is a 3K race with four different adult divisions for both men and women (25 and under, 35 and under, 45 and under and 55 and over). Kids also have four different divisions starting with 8 and under, 11 and under, 14 and under and 17 and under. All races will be timed by Manhattan Running Company.