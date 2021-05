Big Brothers/Big Sisters of East Central Wisconsin C-E-O Lindsay Fenlon is stepping down from that position. Fenlon was the C-E-O of the organization for nearly five years, and oversaw its merger with Best Friends of Neenah/Menasha. Fenlon’s last day on the job will be May 28th. Former Best Friends Executive Director Jaime Kriewaldt will take over as C-E-O.