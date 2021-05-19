newsbreak-logo
Orioles’ Chris Davis out for season after hip surgery

Raleigh News & Observer
Baltimore Orioles first baseman Chris Davis will miss the rest of the season after surgery Wednesday to repair the labrum in his left hip. The 35-year-old has not played since Baltimore’s spring training opener in February and will be sidelined for four-to-five months. General manager Mike Elias said Davis should be able to make a full return for spring training in 2022, the final season of Davis' $161 million, seven-year contract.

