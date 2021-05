UPDATE: On Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 2:25 pm, St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Deputies responded to the report of a single vehicle collision into a tree on northbound Hollywood Road near FWD Drive in Hollywood. Upon arrival, police observed a red 1989 Chevrolet S-10 into a tree with a single occupant. The driver was trapped in the car and had to be extricated. The driver was then transported to MedStar St. Mary's Hospital with CPR in progress where he succumbed to his injuries. The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to conduct the investigation.