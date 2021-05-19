newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Arizona Government

Mesa becomes first city in the U.S. to adopt 'Sunflower Program' to identify those with hidden disabilities

By Ty Brennan
fox10phoenix.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMESA, Ariz. - The City of Mesa is making their city a little bit safer and more inclusive for visitors with disabilities with a new program. According to the Visit Mesa website, the East Valley city is the first city in Arizona to introduce the Sunflower Program. The sunflower lanyard may not look like much to anyone else, but for trained hospitality employees within the city, it means a lot.

www.fox10phoenix.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
City
Mesa, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Mesa, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#U S#Sunflower#Valley City#Ariz#Sunflower Program#The Sunflower Program#City Limitless#Fox#Care#U S#The Visit#Tool#United States
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona GovernmentStamford Advocate

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona Governmentroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Arizona Government12news.com

Home Run Stadium batting cages in Mesa at risk of closing

PHOENIX — A longstanding business in our community needs help. After spending more than three decades in Mesa, Home Run Stadium is in a world of financial hurt after Metro Phoenix Light Rail construction and the pandemic. So much so, owner Roc Rothchild, says without charitable donations he may be forced to close.
Arizona GovernmentDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.
Arizona Governmentazbigmedia.com

12 Metro Phoenix companies that are hiring now

Gov. Ducey recently announced that the state will offer a $2,000 return to work bonus in an effort to get Arizonans employed. For those who are currently on the job hunt, below is a list of 11 local businesses that are hiring now, with big incentives. : Ducey’s ‘Arizona Back...
Arizona BusinessTruth About Cars

ElectraMeccanica to Build EVs in the Arizona Desert

ElectraMeccanica is the latest vehicle manufacturer to set up shop in Arizona, breaking ground on a 235,000 square foot facility. The assembly and manufacturing plant includes a research center and lab, on 18 acres near the airport in Mesa. ElectraMeccanica can produce 20,000 electric vehicles (EVs) annually starting in Spring,...
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
Only In Arizona

7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona

Living in Arizona has its fair share of perks (and quite a few quirks, as well.) Here are seven quirky and unusual things nobody tells you about living in Arizona – let’s see how many you can relate to! How many of these Arizona quirks can you relate to? Tell us your thoughts in the […] The post 7 Quirky And Unusual Things No One Tells You About Living In Arizona appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona LifestylePosted by
Only In Arizona

Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River

Arizona summers are brutal, so it’s important to find ways to keep cool. Floating down the Salt River is one of our favorite warm-weather activities, and Salt River Tubing offers the longest float trip in the entire state. For up to five hours, you can enjoy a relaxing day on the water underneath the summer […] The post Take The Longest Float Trip In Arizona This Summer On The Salt River appeared first on Only In Your State.
Arizona Lifestylefox10phoenix.com

Chino Bandido opening food truck until new location is ready

After more than 30 years, Chino Bandido has closed its original location. As the restaurant puts the finishing touches on its new Phoenix location near Bell Road and 7th Avenue, a food truck will be set up outside the restaurant, serving Chino Bandido fanatics their favorite dishes. FOX 10's Ty Brennan has the details.
Arizona Societyyourvalley.net

Donations needed for Phoenix teen after liver transplant

A Phoenix family is asking for donations after their teenage daughter underwent successful liver transplant surgery in March. The teen, Avery Morkert, is a Phoenix resident who received a life-saving liver transplant March 17 at Phoenix Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with Auto Immune Hepatitis. According to the Children’s Organ...
Arizona Governmentkawc.org

Kimberly Yee Joins Race For Arizona Governor

Arizona's Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced her run for Governor Monday in a video posted to her campaign site. Yee who serves Arizona as the 45 treasure of the state said she is running for Governor to 'secure our southern border'. Yee also served as a state senator back in 2017.
Arizona GovernmentPosted by
Phoenix, Arizona

Building a Bus Shelter Timelapse

​Riders waiting for the bus are getting more shade as the Phoenix Public Transit Department continues to install bus stop shelters all over the city. Some of these new bus shelters were designed by Arizona State University’s Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts students. Former industrial design students Dan Duquette, Derek Smoker, Ethan Francher and Erlend Merling participated in a Friends of Transit contest that provided them an opportunity to create an accessible bus shelter design with about 30 percent more shade.