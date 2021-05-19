Mesa becomes first city in the U.S. to adopt 'Sunflower Program' to identify those with hidden disabilities
MESA, Ariz. - The City of Mesa is making their city a little bit safer and more inclusive for visitors with disabilities with a new program. According to the Visit Mesa website, the East Valley city is the first city in Arizona to introduce the Sunflower Program. The sunflower lanyard may not look like much to anyone else, but for trained hospitality employees within the city, it means a lot.www.fox10phoenix.com