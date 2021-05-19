Wear OS Just Got a Second Chance—It Better Not Blow It

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleAfter years of neglect and incremental updates, yesterday Google dropped its most meaningful wearables announcement since it rebranded from Android Wear to Wear OS in 2018. Going forward, Wear OS will take the best parts of Samsung’s Tizen OS and Google-owned Fitbit to create a new unified platform for wearables. It’s a massive shift with huge potential, and it’s not overdramatic to say this could change the entire smartwatch landscape.

