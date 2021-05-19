Wear OS Just Got a Second Chance—It Better Not Blow It

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. The future of Wear OS remains unclear and Google has yet to even suggest that anything major will change for the platform any time soon. Sure, we think a biggish spring update is on the way and know that there is at least one meaningful session dedicated to Wear at Google I/O in a couple of weeks. There are even rumors of Samsung switching back to Wear OS for its smartwatches, which would mean a big opportunity for Google’s wearable OS. The thing is, after experiencing years of disappointment, I know that all of this could fizzle and it’s hard to switch into optimistic mode unless Google shows us something.