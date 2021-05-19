10 Best Booster Car Seats of 2021, According to Experts

When your child has outgrown their car seat harness, but they're not quite ready to sit directly in your vehicle's back seat, it's time to transition to a booster seat. There are two options for booster car seats: high back or backless. High back booster seats offer the support and protection of a car seat, but use your vehicle's seatbelt to clip your child in rather than a harness. The booster appropriately guides the seatbelt through the shoulder of the back across your child's chest, and through the arms of the seat across your child's legs at the top of the thighs. When your child is big enough that they no longer need the shoulder guide, they may be ready for a backless booster seat, which only guides the seatbelt across the lap. Many booster seats transition from high back to backless.