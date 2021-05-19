5 Easy Ways To Upgrade How You Drink Rum
People have been making rum since as far back as 1650, but in recent history, it’s been mostly relegated to making appearances in far-too-sweet beachside drinks that just don’t do its complexity justice. Rum, especially craft varieties like those made by Diplomático, deserves a top spot on your bar cart, and not just for tiki cocktails. From sipping it neat to pairing it with dinner, we’ve outlined all the ways to upgrade your rum-drinking experience.www.thrillist.com