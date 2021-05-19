Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional

The most extreme six-week abortion ban in the country is now one step closer to Gov. Greg Abbott’s desk to become law. In an 81-63 initial vote on Wednesday, May 5, the Republican-dominated Texas House passed Senate Bill 8 by Sen. Bryan Hughes, R-Mineola, legislation that not only would enact a near-total ban on abortion statewide without any exception for rape or incest but allow anyone – even those not connected to the patient or those that live out of state – the right to sue an abortion provider. In fact, any person or group that “aids or abets” abortion care could be subject to legal challenges, an unprecedented and chilling provision that could lead to a mountain of frivolous lawsuits.