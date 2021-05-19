Texas’s New Abortion Ban Is Unconstitutional. That’s Intentional
On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law a "heartbeat ban" that would prohibit providers from performing abortions once a fetal heartbeat was detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy — early enough that many people may not even know they're pregnant yet — with no exception for rape or incest cases. This is one of the most extreme anti-abortion measures we've seen in the United States. According to The Guardian, 370 licensed attorneys and 200 physicians across Texas have condemned the legislation.www.refinery29.com