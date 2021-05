Taylor Hall has been a huge pickup for Boston. Since being acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline, Hall has eight goals and 14 points in 16 games, including the OT winner on Monday. — We’re getting an early preview of the playoffs on Tuesday night as the Bruins and Capitals will meet in Washington for the final game of the regular season for each club. The game itself has no bearing on the standings, as the B’s and the Caps are already locked into a playoff series against each other that will start Saturday in Washington.