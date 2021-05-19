Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FREMONT SOUTHEASTERN TELLER AND SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Victor, or 16 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Victor.alerts.weather.gov