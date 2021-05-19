newsbreak-logo
El Paso County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County by NWS

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 15:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Canon City Vicinity, Eastern Fremont County; Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN FREMONT SOUTHEASTERN TELLER AND SOUTHWESTERN EL PASO COUNTIES UNTIL 330 PM MDT At 305 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Victor, or 16 miles southwest of Colorado Springs, moving southeast at 10 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Victor.

El Paso County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Florissant, or 24 miles west of Colorado Springs, moving east at 5 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts of 30 to 35 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Florissant and Divide.
Colorado Carsweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Fremont by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:32:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Fremont The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado * Until 530 PM MDT. * At 332 PM MDT, trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Trained spotters. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Canon City. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
Colorado Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:21:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES At 620 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles east of Hanover, or 29 miles northeast of Pueblo, moving west at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso and northeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 15:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 327 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Rush, or 34 miles southwest of Limon, moving southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rush. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Springs, COKRDO

More thunderstorms across the region tonight

Currently: A few thunderstorms have already developed across HWY 50 and the SE plains of Colorado. Expect intensification of thunderstorm cells through the early evening hours with the possibility of a few severe storms developing before 8pm. The strongest storms will produce strong outflow wind gusts and large hail over 1" in diameter. The best bet is that severe weather stays south and east of Colorado Springs tonight, but I cannot completely rule out the chance for a strong thunderstorm breaking out in El Paso County. Gradually these storms will push off to the east overnight with low temperatures down to 46 degrees in Colorado Springs and 51 in Pueblo. It's likely I'll be giving updates on the severe weather through Facebook live tonight, so that'll be the best way to follow the most recent developments.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Snow Squall Warning issued for El Paso by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 14:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: El Paso The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Snow Squall Warning for Northwestern El Paso County in east central Colorado * Until 315 PM MDT. * At 239 PM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located near Black Forest, or 16 miles north of Colorado Springs, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...Poor visibility in heavy snow. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. * The entire I-25 GAP project is being affected by this snow squall. Locations impacted include Monument, Air Force Academy, Palmer Lake and Gleneagle. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes your location. If you must travel, use extra caution and allow extra time. Rapid changes in visibility and slick road conditions may lead to accidents.
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 21:34:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches, except 6 to 10 inches above 8000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sawatch, Mosquito, northern Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains, Pikes Peak, Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
El Paso County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-10 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts possible, especially on the north side of Pikes Peak. * WHERE...Teller County, the Rampart Range above 7500 feet, and Pikes Peak. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.
Colorado StateGazette

Colorado Springs weather: A winter storm watch to start the week

A winter storm watch is forecast for Colorado Springs and winter storm warnings in effect for northern Colorado Monday evening, the National Weather Service announced. As much as 4 to 8 inches of snow could be possible for areas above 7,500 feet on the north side of Pikes Peak in Teller County, the agency said.
Costilla County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Feet, Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet, Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Teller County and the Rampart Range Above 7500 Feet. * WHEN...From 6 PM Sunday to midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.