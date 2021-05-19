Cryptocurrency Crunch Is ‘a Great Opportunity to Buy,' Trader Says Amid Slew of Negative Catalysts

Bitcoin price fell to a 3-month low earlier today retracing to $42,000 level which many believe was caused by Elon Musk’s recent Twitter meltdown, however, the price soon bounced off to rise above $45,000 as the total correction since last month high reached over 30 percent , the biggest correction this bull season. While many Bitcoin proponents believe the recent market shakeup is not out of the ordinary, the unusual exchange inflow continues to rise which might indicate another bearish downtrend in the short term.