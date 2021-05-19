newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrency Crunch Is ‘a Great Opportunity to Buy,' Trader Says Amid Slew of Negative Catalysts

By Ernestine Siu, CNBC
NBC Connecticut
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCryptocurrencies collapsed Wednesday, with bitcoin plunging as much as 30% in a single session amid regulatory pressures overseas and negative headlines on the home front. In an interview with CNBC's "Trading Nation," New Street Advisors Group founder and CEO Delano Saporu said that "for investors that are thinking long term, this is actually a great opportunity to buy at prices you may not see for a while."

www.nbcconnecticut.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catalysts#Cryptocurrencies#Cryptocurrency#Trader#Market Volatility#Market Prices#Financial Transactions#Cnbc#Trading Nation#New Street Advisors Group#Mkm Partners#Crypto Transactions#Negative Headlines#Long Term Investors#Trading#Regulatory Pressures#Financial Institutions#Dip#Short Term#Technical Charts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Markets
News Break
Ethereum
Country
China
Related
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Buying opportunity at 1.2070/60

EURUSD longs at the buying opportunity at 1.2070/50 worked perfectly offering up to100 pips profit. USDCAD topped exactly at 500 weeks moving average resistance at 1.2180/90 as expected with shorts offered up to 100 pips profit. GBPCAD in a random & erratic sideways trend for 18 months. Daily analysis. EURUSD...
Marketsinvesting.com

How To Invest In Index Funds In Canada?

Warren Buffett, one can say the Shakespeare of the investment world, with a net worth of more than US$82 billion and who has been outperforming the market for decades now, has advised that low-cost index funds are the smartest investment choice that people can make. For a first-time investor, investing...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Cryptocurrency Market Correction Liquidates over 300,000 Traders

The cryptocurrency market saw a correction of approximately 10% in the last 24 hours as Bitcoin dropped below $43,000 for the first time since February 2021. The latest correction in cryptocurrency assets liquidated more than $2.4 billion worth of trading positions including $2 billion worth of long positions and $400 million worth of short positions.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Slides As Bitcoin Plunges On Elon Musk Tweet; Apple, Tesla Sell Off

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 175 points Monday, as Bitcoin plunged on a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Tesla stock skidded in morning trade, frustrating its attempt to find support at a critical long-term level. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) declined 1.4% Monday, while Microsoft (MSFT)...
StocksNEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Dips Just Above $42,000 As Exchange Inflows Continues To Surge

Bitcoin price fell to a 3-month low earlier today retracing to $42,000 level which many believe was caused by Elon Musk’s recent Twitter meltdown, however, the price soon bounced off to rise above $45,000 as the total correction since last month high reached over 30 percent , the biggest correction this bull season. While many Bitcoin proponents believe the recent market shakeup is not out of the ordinary, the unusual exchange inflow continues to rise which might indicate another bearish downtrend in the short term.
Stockscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Falls to 11 Week Low as $150 Billion Exits Crypto Markets

Bitcoin prices have fallen to their lowest levels since the end of February as momentum wanes and the bears start rousing from their six-month hibernation. In early Sunday trading, BTC prices had fallen to their lowest levels for over 11 weeks, hitting $46,700 before a minor recovery. The last time...
MarketsPosted by
Forbes

Is Bitcoin 'Melting' Or Has It Reached A Price Floor?

Bitcoin prices have been suffering lately, falling to almost $42,000 today and reaching their lowest in more than three months. The world’s largest digital currency by market capitalization dropped to as little as $42,102.35 this afternoon, according to CoinDesk data. At this point, the cryptocurrency was trading at its lowest...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

What Are the Most Undervalued Stocks for Investors to Buy Now?

Stimulus checks and the rush to find the next Amazon or Tesla have resulted in stretched valuations for many stocks. However, investors browsing the market for the most undervalued stocks have a list from CNBC Pro to start with. Article continues below advertisement. The list highlights opportunities in the financial...
MarketsInvestopedia

Should You HODL Bitcoin?

First, know your memes. HODL began as a typo for the word "hold" on a bitcointalk.com forum, and the crypto community found it so amusing that they now use "HODL" as a term to denote holding (rather than selling) one's cryptocurrency. In December 2017, bitcoin brought seasonal cheer to investors...
IndustryInvestorPlace

The Dip In Novavax Is The Perfect Buying Opportunity

Since the onset of the pandemic in 2019, investors have paid special attention to pharmaceutical companies engaged in vaccine manufacturing and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) has been making strong moves through the pandemic. Those who bought NVAX stock early have also taken home profits. NVAX stock has fallen from the peak which...
Stocksvia.news

ZKSwap (zks-usd) Cryptocurrency Negative By 28% In The Last 7 Days

ZKSwap (zks-usd) Cryptocurrency is currently on bearish momentum by 28.94% in the last 7 days. At 23:26 EST on Thursday, 13 May, ZKSwap (zks-usd) is at $1.57. Concerning ZKSwap’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.37% up from its trailing 7 days low of $1.49 and 37.45% down from its trailing 7 days high of $2.51.