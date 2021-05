Church leaders gathered in Willis Thursday to pray for an awakening in the United States and across the globe. “We will hold the line, God,” Pastor Edwin Sequeira with Abundant Life prayed as nearly 100 people joined him, including some in tears as he rebuked depression, oppression, drug addiction, and other hardships. “That we will hold the standards. That we will preach the truth. That we will hold on to the Gospel, God, and we will have an awakening, God.”