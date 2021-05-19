Special Weather Statement issued for Concho by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Concho SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CONCHO COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Eden, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eden, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us-87 And Ranch Road 2134 and Us- 83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line.alerts.weather.gov