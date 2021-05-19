newsbreak-logo
Concho County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Concho by NWS

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 17:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Concho SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHERN CONCHO COUNTY UNTIL 500 PM CDT At 406 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles southwest of Eden, moving east at 25 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Eden, Live Oak, The Intersection Of Us-87 And Ranch Road 2134 and Us- 83 Near The Menard-Concho County Line.

San Angelo, TX

NWS: Large Hail and Flooding Possible in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, TX – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Concho Valley from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, storms will develop mainly west of a Hamlin to San Angelo to Junction line around 3 p.m. Saturday and last through 3 p.m. Sunday. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, dangerous lightning and flooding. A tornado cannot be ruled out with these storms.