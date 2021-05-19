Special Weather Statement issued for Concho by NWS

SAN ANGELO, TX – Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible across the Concho Valley from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon. According to the National Weather Service office in San Angelo, storms will develop mainly west of a Hamlin to San Angelo to Junction line around 3 p.m. Saturday and last through 3 p.m. Sunday. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, dangerous lightning and flooding. A tornado cannot be ruled out with these storms.