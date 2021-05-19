Special Weather Statement issued for Coleman, Runnels by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:57:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Coleman The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Brown County in west central Texas Southern Coleman County in west central Texas Northern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Winchell, Trickham, Brookesmith, Elm Grove, Placid, Waldrip, Camp Bowie, Gouldbusk, Skeeterville, Lohn, Voss, Stacy and Zephyr. This will affect low water crossings in Brownwood, as well as rural areas of southern Brown and Coleman counties, as well as northern McCulloch and San Saba counties.