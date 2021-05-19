Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Western Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado A weather system over Colorado will favor the development of showers or thunderstorms and weak funnel clouds for the next few hours. These weak funnels can extend thousands of feet down from the base of the parent cloud, and typically last for only a few minutes then dissipate. However,on rare occasions, they can briefly reach the ground and cause minor damage. If you are in Colorado, be alert for the possibility of seeing a funnel cloud, and if you do, call your local law enforcement agency, and they will relay your report to the national weather service. If you are a weather spotter for the national weather service in pueblo, please call our office directly if you spot a funnel cloud. If a funnel cloud comes close to the ground near you, go to a place of safety, preferably in a sturdy building.alerts.weather.gov