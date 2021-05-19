newsbreak-logo
Conejos County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft; Wet Mountain Valley Below 8500 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PUEBLO HAS ISSUED A SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR Western Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado Northeastern Costilla County in south central Colorado West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado A weather system over Colorado will favor the development of showers or thunderstorms and weak funnel clouds for the next few hours. These weak funnels can extend thousands of feet down from the base of the parent cloud, and typically last for only a few minutes then dissipate. However,on rare occasions, they can briefly reach the ground and cause minor damage. If you are in Colorado, be alert for the possibility of seeing a funnel cloud, and if you do, call your local law enforcement agency, and they will relay your report to the national weather service. If you are a weather spotter for the national weather service in pueblo, please call our office directly if you spot a funnel cloud. If a funnel cloud comes close to the ground near you, go to a place of safety, preferably in a sturdy building.

alerts.weather.gov
Alamosa County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Above 11000 Ft; Southern Sangre De Cristo Mountains Between 7500 and 11000 Ft; Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALAMOSA...SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO...COSTILLA AND SOUTHWESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM MDT At 206 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of Cuchara to 6 miles south of Fort Garland. Movement was north at 15 mph. Other strong thunderstorms are developing elsewhere across the Advisory area, with this activity also moving northward at 15 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Costilla county, San Luis, Blanca, Cuchara, Cuchara Pass, San Pablo, Fort Garland, Sanchez Reservoir and Chama.
Las Animas County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Trinidad Vicinity, Western Las Animas County Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTH CENTRAL LAS ANIMAS COUNTY UNTIL 300 PM MDT At 224 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hoehne, or 11 miles east of Trinidad, moving north at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Hoehne. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Huerfano County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 12:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Walsenburg Vicinity, Upper Huerfano River Basin Below 7500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL HUERFANO COUNTY UNTIL 1230 PM MDT At 1200 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near La Veta, or 10 miles east of Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Northeastern Spring Burn Scar north of Highway 160 and La Veta.
Crowley County, COweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Colorado Springs Vicinity, Southern El Paso County, Rampart Range Below 7400 Ft; Crowley County; Pueblo Vicinity, Pueblo County Below 6300 Feet SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN EL PASO NORTHWESTERN CROWLEY AND NORTHEASTERN PUEBLO COUNTIES UNTIL 630 PM MDT At 548 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles northeast of Pueblo Depot to 11 miles southeast of Truckton. These storms were nearly stationary. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with these storms. These storms will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern El Paso, northwestern Crowley and northeastern Pueblo Counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM MDT for southeastern Colorado.
Colorado Carsweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pueblo A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN PUEBLO COUNTY At 412 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pueblo Reservoir, or 9 miles southwest of Pueblo, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Pueblo, Pueblo West, Pueblo Reservoir, Salt Creek and Blende. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Stateclaimspages.com

Special Weather Statement in Pueblo County, Colorado

Issued by the National Weather Service and archived by Claims Pages. Pueblo County Colorado Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.
Colorado Carsweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Huerfano County in southeastern Colorado North central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southeastern Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 447 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 21 miles northwest of Delhi, or 33 miles southeast of Pueblo, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Huerfano, north central Las Animas and southeastern Pueblo Counties. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Colorado Carsweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Huerfano, Las Animas by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 15:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall may cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Spring Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains may trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Huerfano; Las Animas FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SPRING BURN SCAR REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM MDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HUERFANO AND WESTERN LAS ANIMAS COUNTIES At 340 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms produced heavy rain over the Spring Burn Scar. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Rainfall will continue in and near the warned area. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the Big Branch and Indian Creeks. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Spring Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Spring Burn Scar. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Indian Creek on the southeastern Spring Burn Scar, southern Spring Burn Scar south of Highway 160 in Huerfano county, Cuchara and Cuchara Pass. This includes the following high risk locations Sulphur Springs on Indian Creek and County Road 421 near Indian Creek. This includes the following streams and drainages Cucharas River, North Fork Purgatoire River, Middle Creek, South Fork West Indian Creek, and Cucharas Creek. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Custer, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 14:16:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a life threatening situation. Heavy rainfall will cause extensive and severe flash flooding of creeks...streams...and ditches in the Junkins Burn Scar. Severe debris flows can also be anticipated across roads. Roads and driveways may be washed away in places. If you encounter flood waters...climb to safety. Move away from recently burned areas. Life-threatening flooding of creeks, roads and normally dry arroyos is likely. The heavy rains will likely trigger rockslides, mudslides and debris flows in steep terrain, especially in and around these areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Custer; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Junkins Burn Scar in Northeastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West Central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 216 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Junkins Burn Scar. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar may result in debris flow moving through the South Hardscrabble and North Creek. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Junkins Burn Scar. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Wetmore and Beulah. This includes the following high risk locations Hardscrabble Creek near County Road 389, Beulah Water Intake, Forest Road 387 Bridge at South Hardscrabble Creek, Northcreek Road county line to Red Mountain Camp and Northcreek Road from Red Mountain Camp to Beulah. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Custer County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Custer, Fremont, Pueblo by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 17:27:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-15 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with this storm will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near Pueblo Reservoir, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Custer; Fremont; Pueblo The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Fremont County in central Colorado Eastern Custer County in southeastern Colorado West central Pueblo County in southeastern Colorado * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 526 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Junkins Burn Scar, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Western Pueblo, eastern Junkins Burn Scar, Pueblo Reservoir, Pueblo West and Beulah. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Baca County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Baca, Bent, Las Animas, Prowers by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 16:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Wind damage with these storms will occur before any rain or lightning. Do not wait for the sound of thunder before taking cover. SEEK SHELTER IMMEDIATELY inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Baca; Bent; Las Animas; Prowers The National Weather Service in Pueblo has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prowers County in southeastern Colorado Northwestern Baca County in southeastern Colorado East central Las Animas County in southeastern Colorado Southern Bent County in southeastern Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 445 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 11 miles south of Higbee to 6 miles west of Pritchett, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Springfield, Pritchett, Vilas and Two Buttes Reservoir. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Chaffee County, COweather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-11 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; Northern El Paso County, Monument Ridge, Rampart Range Below 7500 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains Between 8500 And 11000 Ft; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains above 11000 Ft; Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Teller County, Rampart Range above 7500fT, Pike's Peak Between 7500 And 11000 Ft; Western Mosquito Range, East Lake County Above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft; Wet Mountains between 6300 and 10000Ft WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Sawatch, Mosquito, northern Sangre de Cristo, and Wet Mountains, Pikes Peak, Teller and northern El Paso Counties. * WHEN...Until noon MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute, especially on Interstate 25 over Monument Hill.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: San Luis Valley Including Alamosa, Del Norte, Fort Garland, Saguache A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 am mdt until 8 pm mdt Sunday for gusty winds, low relative humidity, dry fuels, and high Haines indices for Fire Weather Zone 224, which includes the San Luis Valley RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT SUNDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONE 224 * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zone 224. * Winds...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread and growth. * Haines...6.
Custer County, COweather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft, Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-04 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Pikes Peak above 11000 Ft; Wet Mountains above 10000 Ft WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 15 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Wet Mountains Above 10000 Feet and Pikes Peak Above 11000 Feet Counties. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.