Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 06:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Mountains; Santa Barbara County South Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Northwest to north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Local gusts to 60 mph this evening. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County South Coast and Santa Barbara County Mountains. Strongest in the foothills and mountains between Gaviota and Refugio and in the Montecito Hills area. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 101, 154 and 192...as well as the Gaviota and San Marcos Passes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will weaken some each mid morning through early afternoon hours, but strengthen once again late this afternoon through early morning hours.