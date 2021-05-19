newsbreak-logo
Alamosa County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

weather.gov
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-19 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN ALAMOSA AND SOUTHERN SAGUACHE COUNTIES UNTIL 315 PM MDT At 245 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Luis Lake, or 19 miles northeast of Alamosa, moving south at 15 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include San Luis Lake and Great Sand Dunes.

alerts.weather.gov
