Oregon Government

COVID-19 CLAIMS 7 MORE LIVES, STATE DEATH TOLL AT 2,601, AS OF WEDNESDAY

kqennewsradio.com
 4 hours ago

COVID-19 has claimed 7 more lives, raising the state’s death toll to 2,601, as of Wednesday. An update from the Oregon Health Authority reported 394 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 196,787. The new cases include:. *57 in Multnomah County. *42 in Marion County.

