Wind Advisory issued for San Luis Obispo County Central Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-19 14:06:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: San Luis Obispo County Central Coast; Santa Barbara County Central Coast WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...San Luis Obispo County Central Coast and Santa Barbara County Central Coast. Strongest near the beaches. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. This includes Highways 1 and 101, and State Route 246.