Wind Advisory issued for Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range by NWS

weather.gov
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 21:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 10:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Los Angeles County Mountains excluding the Santa Monica Range. Mainly in the Interstate 5 corridor. * WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 10 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

alerts.weather.gov
