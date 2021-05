Audi Sport customer racing welcomes its largest line-up of customer racing teams to two ADAC platforms this year. This year, the automobile club is positioning itself more broadly than ever before in German GT and touring car racing. In two of the club’s event packages, Audi Sport customer racing is one of the leaders with a total of 23 race cars in the GT3, GT4 and TCR categories. The series kicks off with the ADAC GT Masters, ADAC GT4 Germany and ADAC TCR Germany racing series at Oschersleben from May 14 to 16. The new ADAC Racing Weekend series will be launched at the same venue from June 25 to 27.