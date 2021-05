Meet Boss! Available now at Lakeshore Humane Society!. Fife’s Furballs is powered by Bergsrtom Subaru Of Green Bay and Bergsrtom Subaru of Oshkosh!. This is Boss! Boss is estimated to be about a year old and is considered a mutt. He was abandoned at Lakeshore Humane Society after he came in as a stray. His family chose not to bring him home. He spent this week at a training facility and did great with other dogs! He will still need some training before going home with children. He’s a big guy with a big body, and can knock kids over pretty easily! He is very loving dog and aims to please! We are looking for an experienced/active home to give Boss a chance!